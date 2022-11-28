Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Villains: Android 13

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat card from Fighter's Ambition.

Fighter's Ambition has a hell of a lot of Super Android 13 cards, so it only makes sense that the fused villain gets his Villainous Threat card. I love how these cards use a classic, painterly style that sets them apart from the iffy 3D, in-your-face art style used for the new card type, Zenkai Cards. Zenkai Cards have been aesthetically incredibly hit or miss, so the fact that Bandai is adding visually evocative cards like these Villainous Threats as well as the ruby red Son Gohan Rares makes this new era, which has gotten off to a somewhat wobbly start, a bit more promising.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.