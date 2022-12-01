Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Boujack

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out yet another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

This card features Boujack, the evil leader of the Galaxy Soldiers more commonly spelled Bojack. He is the lead antagonist of the Dragon Ball Z film Bojack Unbound which sees him come to Earth with his henchmen in order to rid the world of anyone who stands in the way of his galactic conquest. This non-canonical story takes place after the Cell Games, and it climaxes with Gohan transforming into his newly unlocked Super Saiyan 2 state and destroying Bojack with a decisive punch. Bojack is known to have two forms in the film, his standard form and the Full Power form pictured on the card. The character later comes back in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional storylines and gets some new power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.