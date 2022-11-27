Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: King Gurumes

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Villainous Threat card from Fighter's Ambition.

King Gurumes is the villain of the early Dragon Ball (O.G. era) film Curse of the Blood Rubies. This non-canonical film is the first ever Dragon Ball movie, and it serves as a condensed and modified retelling of the first arc in the anime. King Gurumes fills in for Emperor Pilaf's role in this film, and he even has two henchmen at his side like Pilaf. Gurumes' henchmen are Pasta, a cunning female fighter, and Bongo, a towering brute. Pasta is the brains behind Gurumes' operation and is actually manipulating him to her own end, making her in some ways the actual Big Bad of Curse of the Blood Rubies. This separates her from Mai, who actually remains loyal to Pilaf.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.