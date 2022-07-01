Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku & Vegeta Cards: Goku Leader

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at the cards that will lead the History of Son Goku.

The History of Goku collection is made up of Alternate Art cards paying tribute to the franchise's protagonist. It of course leads with a Goku Leader. The front shows Goku in his iconic standard form. Flip it over to the Awaken side and we get Super Saiyan Goku.

If you are a lifelong Dragon Ball fan, you will recognize the artwork of Super Saiyan Goku here. This is from Goku's fight with Frieza on Namek when he first goes Super Saiyan. While it has been awesome seeing the characters advance this form and even branch off into their own unique character-based transformations, it was Goku's ascension to Super Saiyan on Namek that felt world-shattering. Goku has never looked more badass and volatile than in this battle, and this card depicts the epitomized rage of this form perfectly.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.