Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: Frieza Saga Vegeta

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that continues the focus on The Frieza Saga.

We have gotten a few Frieza Saga cards from History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta so far, which is no surprise. That was the storyline where we saw things begin to change between these two iconic characters. Vegeta was still doing dirt on Namek, but by the time Goku arrived, things were dire enough that Vegeta was fighting on his side. Namek is also where Vegeta died for the first time, using his final breaths to tell Goku the true history of the Saiyans and how they were turned into weapons by Frieza. This saga was also to me when Vegeta's armor was at its coolest, blown out stomach and all.

