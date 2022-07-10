Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Vegeta: SS4 Vegeta SR

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Vegeta that shows the power of a Super Saiyan 4.

While Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue are, in my opinion, the superior forms… there's just something pretty cool about Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta. I think it could be the hair. We all know that Dragon Ball GT did a lot of cool things but it also did a lot of backwards shit. The cutting of Vegeta's hair has to go down as the weirdest change the series made, which is saying a lot considering they turned Goku back into a child and just kept him that way. So maybe Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta reclaiming that iconic, pointy hairstyle is what makes this such a fun form for the Saiyan prince.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.