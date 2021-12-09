Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Android 17 Alt Art

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Now that we know packs of Mythic Booster will include the original artwork of these reprinted cards with the Alternate Art foils in the rare slot, let's take a look at this Android 17 hitter. These two cards create a great example of what Mythic Booster is delivering to Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans. The original Android 17, Impending Crisis artwork is pictured to the right. This card was released in the third Expert Deck. I think the artwork is pretty solid here, but I think essentially every DBSCG fan would say it's common artwork for a common or uncommon card from the early years of the hobby. What Mythic Booster does with their Alternate Arts is essentially giving this card the SR treatment, turning what would be a standard bulk card into a true hit.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.