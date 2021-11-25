Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Android 18 Reprints

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Originally one of the main villains of the Androids arc in Dragon Ball Z, Android 18 has gone on to become one of the franchise's most iconic heroes, allies, and love interests. While Dragon Ball has a time-honored tradition of letting supporting character get outclassed in power and fade into the background, Android 18 rose back to prominence in Super after little presence during the first half of the anime. She and her brother Android 17 featured in pivotal roles during the climatic Tournament of Power arc that closed out (for now) Super's first run. Personally, I love to see her featured on cards as a fan-favorite character. She has gotten some great features recently with her SPR in Cross Spirits, but I have to say — her GT outfit on that car is fine, but nothing beats her original, highly cosplayable drip pictured above.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.