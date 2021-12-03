Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Goku Instinct Surpassed

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Each set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game always has a major chase card (or two or three) and the card that everyone fears. The card that will be in the rare slot that no one wants to pull. This is true of most collectible card games, with Pokémon TCG players internationally fearing a Gordie pull in a pack of Evolving Skies. When I look at these two cards that Bandai is showing off for Mythic Booster, I'm seeing the two extremes represented. First, we have the Son Goku, Instincts Surpassed card which showcases the iconic protagonist in his Mastered Ultra Instinct form. This silvery, calm, badass depiction of Goku is featured on some of the biggest chase cards in this history of the hobby, and to say that this foiled reprint does the form justice is an understatement. Then… we have Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage. I know some players may need this for their deck, but man. From a collector's point of view, if I'm ripping backs and hoping for a Goku hit and I get this little guy, I might launch into a Vegeta-style, "not my Bulma" type rage.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.