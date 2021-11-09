Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: GT Goku & Trunks Reprints

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

After years of some fans begrudgingly accepting Dragon Ball GT as the only major continuation of the franchise that sought to tell a sustained post-Z narrative, Dragon Ball Super came along with the official Akira Toriyama canon stamp. Super has so far told stories set in the time between the end of Kid Buu's defeat and the tournament at which Goku meets Uub at the end of Dragon Ball Z. The content of Super already contradicts GT, rendering the anime that introduced Super Saiyan 4 non-canon. However, GT still gets its spot to shine in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. DBSCG brings in not only Super-focused content but also content from the expanded universe including video games, promotional mangas, and more. Through this, elements of GT live on including GT Kid Goku and GT Trunks, both of whom are controversial depictions that have a soft space in some fans' hearts while other fans have no affection for them. One truth remains, though: DBSCG and its collectors and players have some major love for Super Saiyan 4, a form that shows up on major chase cards throughout the franchise.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.