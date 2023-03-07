Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Cell, Dende, Porunga Today's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series - Power Absorbed previews include Cell, Dende, & the Namekian dragon Porunga.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Now, we're getting into the more random cards in the set. Power Absorbed comes through with a lot of strong themes, with the presence of Android 17 in his various incarnations weaving the different focus-sagas of this expansion together into an even more cohesive set than usual. And then, we have these cards. We have Dende and Porunga, the wish-granting Dragon of Planet Namek featured on one card from the Black-colored section of the set, and the villainous Cell in his Perfect Form featured on a card in the Blue-colored section of the set. As we wind down with the main set, we will soon have more cards to show from the Collector's version of this one.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.