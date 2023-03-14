Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Championship Pack Pt. 1 Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Power Absorbed is currently featured in pre-release events along with a new Championship Pack.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the promo cards that will release alongside of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Here are eight cards that are featured in the new Championship Pack that came out during Power Absorbed pre-release events. These largely lean into the sagas and topics that the expansion itself focuses on, including androids and the Majin Buu Saga, with a few notable outliers like Dodoria here. The full list of cards in today's previews are:

Heavenly Wizard Demigra from the Dark Demon Realm Saga

Dodoria, Brimming with Power from the Frieza Saga

SSB Vegeta, Future on the Line from the Future Trunks Saga

SS Trunks, Solitary Guardian from the Dark Empire Saga

SSB Vegito, Paralyzing Prowess from the Future Trunks Saga

Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR

Son Goku, Adventure's Advent from the Black Star Dragon Ball Saga

Android 16, Steadfast Ally from the Cell Saga

