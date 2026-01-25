Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: wrestling, wwe, WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Revealed The First Two Covers Over The Weekend

Two different covers/editions for the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game were revealed across WWE programming throughout the weekend

Article Summary WWE 2K26 unveiled two special cover editions during WWE programming over the weekend.

The Attitude Era Edition highlights legendary WWE superstars from wrestling's most infamous era.

The Monday Night War Edition features a face-off between top WWE and WCW icons of the late 1990s.

Full WWE 2K26 game reveal is set for January 30, 2026, with more details promised on SmackDown.

2K Games revealed the first two special covers for WWE 2K26 over two different shows this weekend, preparing for the eventual full game announcement this month. During SmackDown on Friday night, the team revealed one of two special editions for the latest entry in the franchise, the Attitude Era Edition. Kudos to the team, who are clearly fans of the era, for putting in that duct tape with the word 'Hardcore' across the banner for the old Hardcore Championship. The cover features many of the major stars at the time, including Steve Austin, Kane, Undertaker, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, HHH, Kurt Angle, Lita, Trish Stratus, Chyna, The Dudley Boyz, and Stephanie McMahon. Honestly, you could add a dozen more people on here, and they wouldn't feel out of place.

The second cover came during Saturday Night's Main Event yesterday evening, as they revealed the Monday Night War Edition. A different take on the same era, as we see Austin, Rock, Undertaker, HHH, Angle, and Chyna staring down members of WCW from the late '90s. Including Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Goldberg, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff. Definitely honing in on that nostalgia of when there were two shows competing on the same night back to back in an era of pro-wrestling we'll never see again.

As to actual game content, nothing was revealed on either night, other than the plan that the full reveal for the game will come on January 30, 2026, most likely earlier in the day, with some hype happening on SmackDown that evening. It'll be interesting, given that much of the content wasn't really all that PG (or even PG-13 for the time), how much of it they will actually highlight and which superstars from the era will be included. We'll see what comes later this week.

