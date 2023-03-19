Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Deck Piccolo & Frieza Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest Starter Deck, Ultimate Awakened Power, features Gohan, his enemy Frieza, and his mentor Piccolo.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from the Starter Deck cards that will release alongside Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Yesterday, we revealed the Ultimate Awakened Power Deck cards featuring Gohan. This Deck also includes cards featuring one of Gohan's greatest enemies as well as his mentor. The enemy, of course, is Frieza, who Gohan met on Planet Namek when he was just a boy. Frieza dons his halo here, as he has spent a majority of the series at this point either deceased or on borrowed time… until post-Tournament of Power, when he's actually back. Gohan's mentor in this Deck is Piccolo, who appears on two cards: Piccolo, Master-Student Technique and Piccolo, Piercing Flash.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.