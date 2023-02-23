Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Golden Cooler SCR The wicked Golden Cooler gets the spotlight on a Dragon Ball Super Card Game Secret Rare card coming in Power Absorbed this March 2023.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The first SCR revealed from Power Absorbed was focused on a special and cathartic moment from the Majin Buu Saga when Vegeta, watching Goku fight Kid Buu, comes to the realization that his rival his number one. Quite a choice moment to immortalize in golden foil on a Secret Rare. Now, we see the next SCR switch focus to the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Power Absorbed, giving Frieza's brother one hell of a golden treatment. The Prison Planet Saga, an elseworlds tale that brings characters from the main Super continuity together with the Xenovervse characters, sees Cooler achieve the Golden form that his brother Frieza famously did in DBS. Now, this exciting SCR depicts Golden Cooler in shimmering gold foil.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.