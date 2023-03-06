Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: SSB Gogeta & Frieza Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next release, the Power Absorbed expansion, features Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta & Frieza.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Today's previews feature a fused Saiyan and one of the longest-running villains in not only Dragon Ball but also all of anime.

SSB Gogeta, Blistering Barrage features the result of Goku and Vegeta's fusion dance as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This is the canonical version of the fusion that initially debuted in the Z-era film Fusion Reborn. That film saw a dead Goku and Vegeta fuse in Hell to defeat Janemba in one of the strongest of the non-canonical films.

Frieza, Common Enemy features likely the most iconic villain of the series history who was the Big Bad not only of his own Saga in Z but also a Saga in Super as well as an upcoming arc of the Super manga that will likely later be adapted into the anime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.