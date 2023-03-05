Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Saiyan Blue Team Power Absorbed, the next expansion to be released in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, features Super Saiyan Blue Goku & Vegeta.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta both feature on "Beyond Full Power" cards. These are taken from the section of the set that takes inspiration from the Universe Survival Saga as the heroes of Universe 7 rally to defend the existence of their universe in the Tournament of Power. During this tournament, both Goku and Vegeta advance beyond these forms, with Goku tapping into Ultra Instinct Sign and then mastered Ultra Instinct with Vegeta instead, advancing Super Saiyan Blue further with Super Saiyan Blue Evolution.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.