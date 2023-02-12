Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Vomi, Android 21 What is Android 21's backstory? With her feature in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed, let's look back at her history.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Android 21, who appears on three more cards in today's previews, has quite an interesting backstory. Many who played Dragon Ball Z: Kakrot, an excellent game, may remember her working for Capsule Corporation. The history established in the canon, though, is that she is based on Vomi, Dr. Gero's wife, mother of Gevo, and grandmother of Dr. Hedo. Vomi appeared in a presentation in the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which established that connection. Vomi is thought to be a separate character from Android 21, with 21 being based on her rather than rebuilt from her.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.