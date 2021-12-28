Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: 17 & Frieza Team Up

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most fun aspects of the Tournament of Power was seeing team-ups and crossovers between characters that were, until the tournament, only something that fan-fic could offer. I mean, imagine hearing, as a young Dragon Ball Z fan, a storyline where Frieza and Android 17 team up to save the Universe? Dragon Ball Super made exactly that happen, and they did it in a way where it felt like a natural evolution for the series and the characters. Freiza and 17, both two of Z's most iconic villains, took very different paths after their defeat: Frieza remained evil and still hates Goku, while Android 17 became a noble defender of wildlife. Now, the two of them put aside their own histories and goals and even teamed up with Goku to fight for their universe's survival. Dragon Ball Super Card Game focuses on Tournament of Power a lot, and it makes sense — there are so many juicy moments to pull from.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.