Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Bandai Roasts Gowasu

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

I don't know if it's just me, but this one is funny as hell. The Dragon Ball Super anime took the time to illustrate the nuance of Gowasu's situation. He had put his hope in his pupil, Zamasu, who he believed that he could mold into a wise and empathetic Kai. He saw that the Zamasu had questions but felt that those were natural for a deity. While he failed to realize how dark Zamasu's soul had become and how his questions had long since morphed into vicious zealotry, it always felt like there was nuance in his situation. Hope was his downfall, which made his failure to salvage and then stop Zamasu all the more tragic.

Bandai's take? "Gowasu, the Careless"! Whoever wrote the title for this card watched and/or read the Future Trunks Saga and thought, "You know what? To hell with this guy."

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.