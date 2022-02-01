Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Battle Universe 7

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here, we have a selection of Universe 6 characters who were first shown in the Champa Saga. Hit, Botamo, and Magetta fought against Universe 7 under Champa and Vados' watch, with a Super Dragon Balls wish on the line. Normally, I get into the details about the characters and their roles, but today I want to talk a bit about the market value of Realm of the Gods cards before they release.

Right now, the SCRs of this set are pre-ordering for over $300. In fact, the set's chase card (at least for now, before the God Rare is revealed) of SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR is currently pre-ordering at just under $500. This is clearly bonkers, but it's no indication of the actual value of this set long-term. My advice is to wait, wait, wait. We are still over a month away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game actually dropping Realm of the Gods, which is partly why these prices are so high. This is often a case of stores pre-selling on the secondary market and then going through packs until they pull the card. You can do the same. Buy packs or booster boxes when the set comes out, spend what you want trying to get the SCRs, and if you can't? Wait for the set's value to drop. You can follow the trajectory of all current DBSCG sets right here on Bleeding Cool's monthly value watch series.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.