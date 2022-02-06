Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Beerus SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

What would an expansion titled Realm of the Gods be without the character that stormed into the Dragon Ball franchise with a thirst for battle and hunger for delicious food and changed… well, just about everything? I'm referring to Beerus, of course. This God of Destruction was the catalyst that led to Goku being the first Saiyan of the cast to break through the mortal barrier and embrace God Ki. Followed shortly after by Vegeta, Beerus quickly turned from the most insurmountable foe that the heroes had ever faced to perhaps their most strange ally. Rewatching Super and following Beerus's storyline is one hell of a ride. Bandai does this Destroyer God right in this latest DBSCG set with a gleaming golden and purple Super Rare as well as the standard card pictured to the right which shows his remarkable power. That is one Super Rare that I personally can't wait to pull.

