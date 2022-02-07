Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Harnessed Power

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Goten and Trunks! Here, we have the dynamic, never-aging duo. Dragon Ball has always been a bit funny about age, opting to use time skips to do dramatic age-ups rather than showing growth over time. I mean, it took Gohan obtaining Super Saiyan 2 to ever look like a teen, and then Toriyama immediately jumped ahead to near adulthood. These two have looked the same since their addition to the main cast during the conflict with Buu at the tail end of Z. I say all this not just because of these cards… but because rumors are flying that we're about to see these two finally age up with a change in design. Though it has yet to be confirmed, there are strong theories surrounding the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that we will get a long-awaited redesign for Goten and Trunks that shows them getting older. If that happens, maybe we will even see DBSCG release some cards with the new designs.

