Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Gigantamax, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day

Get your strongest Dynamax, Gigantamax, Crown Sword, or Crown Shield counters ready for Pokémon GO's Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day.

Article Summary Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO during Max Battle Day on July 19, 2025, from 2–5 p.m. local time

Shiny Gigantamax Lapras will be available to encounter for the first time during this special raid event

Event bonuses include more Remote Raid Passes, boosted Max Particles, Special Trades, and Power Spot rewards

Both free and paid Timed Research offer exclusive rewards like Dynamax Passimian, Max Mushrooms, and extra XP

Gigantamax Lapras will debut in a new Max Battle Day event. Get ready, because if you've fought a Gigantamax Pokémon before… you know it's the most challenging battle Pokémon GO offers.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO.

Gigantamax Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO. Shiny release: Gigantamax Lapras can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Gigantamax Lapras can be encountered in its Shiny form. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, July 18, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots Two additional Special Trades can be made. 2× Max Particles from exploring While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect.

Timed Research: Free Timed Research: There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Monday, July 14, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Passimian to round out your battle team when you take on Gigantamax Lapras! Timed Research tasks will also award Passimian Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Paid Time Research: For $4.99 USD, you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following. 1 Max Mushroom 25,000 XP You'll also receive the following bonuses: 2× XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!