Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Dynamax, pokemon

Dynamax Latias & Latios Debut In New Pokémon GO Event

Pokémon GO introduces Dynamax Latias & Latios to the game as part of a newly announced Max Battle Weekend full of event bonuses.

Article Summary Dynamax Latias and Latios debut in Pokémon GO during the Max Battle Weekend event, July 26–27, 2025.

Both Legendary dragons appear in five-star Max Battles and can be encountered as Shiny Pokémon.

Enjoy major event bonuses: more Max Particles, faster Power Spot refresh, and 3/4 Max Move power-up cost.

Free Timed Research offers a Dynamax Gastly encounter, Gastly Candy, and Max Particles for battle teams.

A newly announced Max Battle Weekend introduces a pair of Dragon-type Legendary Dynamax forms into Pokémon GO: Latias and Latios. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 26, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 26, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios will debut in five-star Max Battles.

Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios will debut in five-star Max Battles. Shiny release: Both Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms.

Both Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 Power Spots will refresh more frequently 8× Max Particles from Power Spots 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles* For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect. The following bonus will be active from Monday, July 21, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time. 3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves This bonus will be active from Monday, July 21, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access a free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes it: "There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available to Trainers starting Monday, July 21, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. local time. Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Gastly to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios! Timed Research tasks will also award Gastly Candy, Max Particles, and more to help power up your battle team. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. local time."

Trainers will be able to access a free Timed Research. Here is how Niantic describes it:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!