Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Hit Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Between this and his 2021 Super Rares and Special Rares, it feels like Bandai is absolutely in love with giving Hit the spotlight. And it's honestly no surprise. Before Jiren was introduced during the Tournament of Power as a seemingly unstoppable force, Dragon Ball Super was positioning Hit to be Goku's new greatest rival… or so it seemed. Hit in some ways seemed almost as if his entire arc was built up just to be undercut by Jiren — sort of as a red herring rival. So much thought was put into Hit's method of attack and how he was this new challenge for Goku that his quick defeat during the Tournament of Power served to underline just how must bigger of a challenge Goku would have to face.

Now, when it comes to DBSCG, Hit has certainly been the subject of some great cards. While Realm of the Gods has definitely delivered the goods with some of the SRs and SPRs, this one feels a bit basic for me when it comes to the artwork. With this section of the set focusing on The Champa Saga, I would've gone for perhaps another Cabba before this.

