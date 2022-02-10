Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Mai & Trunks

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball as a franchise isn't exactly known for epic romance. The core couples (Goku and Chichi; Vegeta and Videl) are played for laughs, and the supporting couples (Krillin and Android 18; Gohan and Videl) often fade into the background when the big battles go down. Not so with Trunks and Mai. Dragon Ball Super kicked off the Zamasu-centered "Future Trunks Saga" after the tournament with Champa, delivering the first original villain that felt like a DBZ Big Bag since Buu. The heart and soul of the saga was Trunks and his unlikely girlfriend, Mai, who Super fans know actually wished herself to be younger as part of the Pilaf Gang. The Future version of Mai is completely different, with the comedic relief role of her job in the Pilaf Gang left behind for a serious and tragic storyline pairing her with Trunks in the worst of circumstances. While the set-up is odd considering who Mai is, it works incredibly well. Here, we see Mai fighting for the future on her card while Trunks powers up, despite what the card text says, past Super Saiyan 2 to achieve Super Saiyan Rage on his card.

