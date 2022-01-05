Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Marcarita Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We are now seeing previews from Realm of the Gods the moves beyond the major Angel characters we've seen featured like Whis, Vados, and Grand Priest. Marcarita is the Angel of Universe 11. Her Destroyer counterpart is Belmod, whose design is inspired by a clown. Kusu is the eldest child of the Grand Priest and works as the Angel of Universe 10. Her Destroyer counterpart is Rumsshi, the anthropomorphic pink elephant.

Just like Saiyan names are in inspired by vegetables, Angel names are inspired by alcoholic drinks. Marcarita is of course inspired by margarita, and Kusu's name is based on aged Awamor, which is called "kusu."

I think it's great to see supporting characters like this get the spotlight in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We've seen so, so, so many cards dedicated to non-canon Dark Empire cards but there are such great canonical characters who appear in small roles in the Tournament of Power like this that deserve major features.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.