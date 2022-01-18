Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Mechikabura Super Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

So, who is Mechikabura?

For those unfamiliar with the expanded universe of Dragon Ball which is largely used for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional mange, anime, and associated games, this villain may be unfamiliar. His name may ring a bell, though. The same way that the Buu Saga villains Bibidi, Babidi, and Buu take their names from Cinderella's "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" (also known as "The Magic Song") so too does this demonic Big Bad. The lyrics go:

"Sala-gadoola-menchicka-boo-la bibbidi-bobbidi-boo."

The "menchicka-boo-la" is the reference here, which continues Toriyama's penchant for themed names. Mechikabura is the overarching villain of multiple Heroes sagas including the Dark Empire Saga and the Dark King Mechikabura Saga. He is the supreme ruler of the Demon Realm which Dabura referenced back in the canonical Z days.

We also have the Heroes character Fin, who previously made his debut in the last set, Saiyan Showdown. Fin is also a character that has appeared exclusively in the non-canon expanded universe and he is inspired by the animalistic nature of Kid Buu.

