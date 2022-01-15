Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Pan Xeno

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Pan Xeno appears in Realm of the Gods for this regular Rare after a spot as an SCR in the previous set, Saiyan Showdown. Pan Xeno's SCR was in fact the definitive chase card of that set and remains one of the most valuable cards from all of 2021's releases. This card depicts an alternate universe version of Pan separate from the main timeline. Pan Xeno appears with the Xeno versions of the other characters in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, including both the promotional manga and anime. Interestingly, the card to the right, "Birth of a Crimson Hero," depicts the Xeno versions of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Goten, and Pan performing the Super Saiyan God ritual to give that incredible power to Xeno Trunks. Notably, the canonical ritual that initially gave Goku the power to transform into a Super Saiyan God involved Pan when she was still growing in Videl's stomach, which briefly saw Videl's hair take on a golden, Super Saiyan tinge. While these cards are just standard pulls and won't be as valuable as the Pan Xeno SCR, I think they're incredibly fun cards that illustrate decisive moments from the promotional SDBH story.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods.