Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SS Goku & Vegeta

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Dragon Ball Super saw Goku and Vegeta break their way into the realm of the gods, using God Ki to shatter their limits and ascend. I am thrilled, though, that neither the anime nor DBSCG forgets how iconic the original Super Saiyan form is. I love how much time the anime puts toward showing off the various forms, with there being multiple scenes dedicated to the differences between the pre-God Ki forms. Goku cycles through Super Saiyan 1, 2, and 3 in his initial battle with Beerus, and we then see the new Saiyans Cabba, Kale, and Caulifla go on their own climbs through Super Saiyan 1 and 2 during the Tournament of Power and the time spent building up toward it. It's heartening to see that while we now have forms beyond anything we could imagine during the days of Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama still has a firm place in the lore for the classic Super Saiyan forms.

