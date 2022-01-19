Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Towa

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Like most of the card reveals we have been covering this week, these two new Realm of the Gods cards feature a character from the expanded universe of Dragon Ball. While many of the expanded universe characters are not known to those who watch exclusively the anime or read the manga, they appear in certain games and the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga. Towa is quite a breakout character and remains one of the most recognizable of these Demon Realm villains. She is the sister of Demon King Dabura and has been the subject of quite a few DBSCG cards. The cards we have seen before mostly depict Towa in her form seen on the right side of the graphic on the Towa, Annihilation at Hand card. On the left, the Demon God Towa, Umbral Might card shows off a form called Demon God that is more powerful. This is seen during the SDBH arc called The Dark King Mechikabura Saga.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.