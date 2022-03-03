Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Vegeta Vs. Hit SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have another absolutely incredible Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta SPR. The previous Special Rare that I covered in the lead-up to the Realm of Gods prerelease this weekend feature Vegeta and Cabba. In the card, Vegeta was punching Cabba as he trained his young Saiyan pupil to become even stronger. Here, Hit delivers a time-bending punch to Vegeta's chin, knocking his dome piece back. This card shows how much the extra gold foiling of an SPR enhances the artwork of the card. Vegeta's blue Super Saiyan God hair is accentuated by the golden line work and detailing, which will appear on the card as a textured gold stamp. It's not just the linework here but also the impact of Hit's chin-busting strike that is illuminated with gold foil, which looks incredible. The foiling makes it seem as if shockwaves are emanating off of his fist from the force of the blow.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.