Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Whis & Vados

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We're getting quite a lot of Angel Attendants featured on cards in Realm of the Gods, but I think these two are up there as some of the best. Here, we have Whis and Vados, the Angel Attendants of brothers Beerus and Champa. These are the Angels that we have gotten to know best since the introduction of this species along with Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods or its adaptation to the serialized anime in the first arc of Dragon Ball Super. One of the most intriguing things about Angels was how their enormous power was introduced. First, we saw Beerus's unbelievable strength as none of our established heroes could stand against him. Due to Whis' role as his companion, it was assumed by many that Whis wasn't even near the power of Beerus… but then, fans' minds were blown when it was revealed that he's even stronger.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.