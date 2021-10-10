Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Goten & Trunks

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

The focus on the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: Second Coming continues. Here, we have the dynamic duo of that era of the franchise: Goku's son Son Goten and Vegeta and Bulma's son Trunks. While the timeline of this non-canon film is dubious, it was envisioned to fit before Goku returns for the World Tournament at the top of the Buu Saga. Goten and Trunks have yet to learn fusion, so they are left to take on Broly as is: and they mostly get obliterated. The Trunks card, though, recreates a major turning point in the movie. While Goten, Gohan, and an only-there-to-drop-in Goku deliver the Family Kamehameha to stop Broly's world-ending attack, Trunks throws this energy ball in a memorable scene to block Broly from pushing his attack closer to Goku, Goten, and Gohan.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.