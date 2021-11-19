Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Krillin Vs. Saibamen

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we see the Z-Warriors in one of the most brutal battles we've seen from Dragon Ball Z. When Vegeta and Nappa first landed on Earth, the warriors wanted to bide time until Goku arrived from Snake Way after he'd been wished back to life. The Saiyans unleashed the Saibamen on them, which led to a vicious brawl involving the death of Yamcha. Throughout this fight, the Z-Warriors showed incredible progress in their training as they took on these minions with Krillin and Piccolo's fights captured above in the card. The Piccolo card seems to be the standard art style for the DBSCG, which I love, but I'm a huge fan of the Krillin art which creates a different, edgier vibe. This set has some missteps in the artwork department with some of the cards, but this shows that Bandai's experiments with different art styles can lead to great results.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.