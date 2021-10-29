Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Power Ball SPR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

A dip into the comment section over at the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page may show you that some fans are fed up with the focus on these evil Shenron characters. Whether this be players or collectors who take issue with the focus on these characters, it is noticeable how often Bandai includes cards with the Shenrons. That is a result of the current focus of the brand, which is the Unison Warrior Series block. In this block, the black-colored cards (these sets are sorted by playable color, which you can note in the bottom left corner on the set number and card number bar) always break from the specific focus of the expansion to switch focus to characters from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes Dark Empire Saga. This is going to be an ongoing thing as long as this block continues, but these cards are generally confined to the black section of the set, allowing the main portion to focus on the main theme which is, in the case of this upcoming set, quite a popular focus indeed: Saiyans.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.