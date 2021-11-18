Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Son Goku Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the two Green Leaders we're getting in Saiyan Showdown features Goku in two of his most iconic moments in the entirety of Dragon Ball Z. Fans will recognize the Leader Front as the pose that Goku settles into when facing off with Vegeta for the first time, kicking off one of the most memorable and historic rivalries not only in the franchise but in anime as a whole. The Awaken side of the Leader shows Goku firing his Kamehameha which is one half of the classic beam struggle between the hero and Vegeta who, at the time, was attempting to destroy Earth with his Galick Gun move. Now, Vegeta is the other Green Leader, and his cards also feature his face-off pose and is half of the beam struggle, making for a perfect connection between the two cards.

These poses are so iconic in the Dragon Ball franchise that the current iteration of the anime, Dragon Ball Super, ends with Goku and Vegeta, still rivals but now close friends, using the same poses as they head to the area of their confrontation, this time for a sparring match rather than a world-threatening bout.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.