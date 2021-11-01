Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Vegeta Saves Cabba

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most interesting aspects of Dragon Ball Super is seeing Vegeta confronted with the fact that there are other Saiyans in another Universe. Vegeta first meets Cabba at the Universe Six vs. Seven tournament and quickly becomes a mentor to the young Saiyan. It's interesting seeing this development in Vegeta, who ends up forging a deeper bond with Cabba during the climatic Tournament of Power, because as much as Vegeta is proud to be a Saiyan, he's never been particularly fond of other Saiyans. During the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta became aware that there were five total Saiyans still living: his two allies Raditz and Nappa and Goku and Gohan on Earth. He was callous and dismissive when he heard of Raditz's death and then went on to kill Nappa himself, embarrassed by his performance in the battle against the Z-Warriors. Then, Vegeta tried to kill Goku and Gohan himself before reforming and becoming their ally. Now, years later, it seems as if Vegeta has found Saiyans that make him feel proud not only to be a Saiyan, but to know others as well.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.