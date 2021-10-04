Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Videl SR & SPR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

This is pretty awesome if you ask me. Two sets in a row with a Videl SR and SPR? You love to see it. With just three Special Rares shown so far, this is definitely my favorite of the lot. I'm finding that the focus of Saiyan Showdown is the strongest of any Unison Warrior Series set yet and the artwork of the common cards is largely of the highest quality. So far, though, I'm not completely blown away by the Special Rares that we've seen outside of this Videl. What I love about this Videl is threefold:

One, it's terrific to see the Dragon Ball Super Card Game give supporting characters their chance to feature. Videl is an amazing character who set the tone for the more slice-of-life stories after The Cell Games but before The Buu Saga. This was Videl at her most interesting when she was learning martial arts and opening up her ki abilities.

Two, the outfit! Somehow, this amazingly silly outfit looks badass on this card. When Dragon Ball mixes the humorous with the dramatic, it's always special.

Three, the artwork. I do enjoy SPRs that capture action well, but my favorite recent examples are more static, character poses like this that allow for a lot of aura-based foiling.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.