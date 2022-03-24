Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Cell Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we'll take a look at the main feature of the set: the Cell Leader.

Wow, that's a stunner. The Ultimate Deck 2022 will hinge on a new Leader card, featuring one of Dragon Ball Z's most iconic villains… Cell. The Deck will include new cards featuring Cell in all of his canon forms, but the Leader has picked two of those forms. On the Leader Front, we have perhaps the most horrific design, and I mean that in an immensely complimentary way, in Akira Toriyama's arsenal: Imperfect Cell. Remember when this badass came on scene? For seemingly the first time ever, Dragon Ball became a body horror epic.

Then, the powerful Awaken side of the Leader which I previewed in yesterday's piece, we see Perfect Cell. This is the final form of Cell which faced off against Super Saiyan 2 Gohan in arguable the most intense battle in the history of the franchise.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game Ultimate Deck 2022. You can follow our coverage by clicking the DBSCG tag right here.