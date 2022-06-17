Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cell, Bio-Android SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Ahhhhhhh, I love it! This is Perfect Cell delivering his final Kamehameha against Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. When Cell initially launched the beam, it seemed as if Cell was destined to win. However, note Cell's posture here. This is when Cell's body began to buckle against Gohan's increased wave of power. This means that this card directly connects to the Super Saiyan 2 Gohan SPR where he walks forward with his own one-handed Kamehameha. We are seeing Cell's final moments here during the storyline that is considered by many to be Dragon Ball's finest. It's quite an influential storyline as well, as word is spreading that the upcoming film directly pays homage to multiple moments from this very climactic saga. Are you as excited as I am?

