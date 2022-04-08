Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Clash On Planet M-2

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Like all of the cards seen so far in the Red section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad, today's previews focus on the first Dragon Ball GT storyline, the Black Star Dragon Balls. Seen above, these two cards feature Goku in his Super Saiyan form and Trunks battling on Planet M-2. Planet M-2 was once inhabited by a different race, but when Goku, Trunks, and Pan happen upon it in GT, it has been eradicated by Dr. Myuu's Machine Mutants. Giru, a Machine Mutant that befriended Pan and became loyal to the group, guided them through this planet during the inaugural GT saga. Notably, M-2 set the stage for Goku's battle with General Rilldo and the Sigma Force (who you'll see soon in upcoming DBSCG previews right here at Bleeding Cool) in this storyline that began to plant the seeds for the Baby Saga.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.