Guzzlord Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Greedy Gluttons

A new raid rotation begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. This rotation will include the Ultra Beast Guzzlord in Tier Five raids via Ultra Wormholes and Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players, you can build a team to take down the Dark/Dragon-type Guzzlord during its first-ever appearance in the game. Let's get into it.

Top Guzzlord Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Guzzlord counters as such:

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam

Zacian – Hero Forme: Quick Attack, Play Rough

Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Palkia with efficiency.

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Dazzling Gleam

Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough

Beartic: Charm, Play Rough

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Florges: Fairy Wind, Moonblast

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Dazzling Gleam

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Donphan: Charm, Play Rough

Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind, Play Rough

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It seems that due to its double weakness to Fairy-types, you may be able to take down Guzzlord as a solo trainer if the weather conditions are right… or if your counters are just that strong. That is, of course, unless Niantic gives it a stats change before it drops. Currently, though, it's possible. Your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players, though.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Guzzlord cannot yet be encountered in its Shiny form. We have yet to see a Shiny Ultra Beast revealed in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Guzzlord will have a CP of 1650 in normal weather conditions and 2062 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!