Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cooler Special Rare

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

While I don't think many collectors would list Ultimate Squad as their favorite set of the Unision Warrior block, especially after three absolute bangers in a row with Cross Spirits and Saiyan Showdown and Realm of the Gods, I think it's safe to say that the SPRs in this set are absolute bangers. In this Special Rare, we have Cooler in the form that he suggests in his first appearance is even beyond Frieza's final form. This is, of course, a non-canon take and existed before Frieza would originate the canonical Golden form that put him essentially on par with a Saiyan using God Ki by the time the Tournament of Power came along. This recreates an iconic scene from that battle with Cooler which just adds another layer to this awesome SPR.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.