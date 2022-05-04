Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Goku's Sacrifice SR + SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Normally, I'd break these into two separate pieces but I just had to keep the Super Rare and Special Rare here together, as they tell quite the story. Both versions of SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice capture Goku's final moments during the Cell Games. Cell has been bested by Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and has decided to self-destruct to end the world. In the SPR, Goku turns around and bids farewell to his friends, having committed to a sacrifice we don't yet know he's going to make. Then, the SR shows Goku with his hand on the exploding Cell, about to use Instant Transmission to take him away from Earth and to poor King Kai's planet.

I find both of these absolutely incredible cards. The SPR in particular is impactful with its bright, peaceful colors. I saw some fan backlash about the artwork of the card and Goku's pose, but the truth is, the card is not only accurate to the artwork in the anime but also Toriyama's original manga. That is simply how it was drawn, and I think it looks great on the card.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.