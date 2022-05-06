Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Saiyan Armor Goku

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

The preparation that the Z-Fighters went through for the Cell Games was one of the most exciting times to be a Dragon Ball Z fan. I remember marveling at so many of the new ideas introduced, from Goku and Gohan putting on the Saiyan armor, to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber and its mythology, to Vegeta and Trunks both ascending beyond Super Saiyan, to the way Gohan's even bigger ascension was teased. It was a masterful build-up that oscillated between high tension action and slice-of-life character moments that allowed us to live in and enjoy the world of Dragon Ball as we know it one last time… because after this, everything was about to change. There would of course be memorable moments to come but this, to me, was the beginning of the end of the golden days.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.