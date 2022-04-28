Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Saiyan Saga Vegeta SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

This seems like it would've fit perfectly in last November's Saiyan Showdown, which heavily featured The Saiyan Saga. Here, we have Vegeta from that same saga where he debuted as a villain and Goku's greatest rival. As a big Vegeta fan since childhood, I personally love this card. It captures the sort of boxier depiction of Vegeta from his early appearances without diminishing his intimidating power. The mixture of the purple holofoil and the gold stamp which outlines Vegeta and surges through his aura is perfectly complementary. It has the same vibe as the Beerus SPR from this set which has a similar color palette. It remains to be seen how this set will rank with the rest of the Unison Warrior Series but it sure does have a good selection of Special Rares.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?