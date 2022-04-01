Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Space Adventures Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the deities the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT featuring a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Let the previews begin! The Red section of Ultimate Squad starts off with this Son Goku Leader. The front pictures Goku as a Super Saiyan in his child-like form that we saw in Dragon Ball GT, after Pilaf made an accidental wish using the Black Star Dragon Balls. Flip this Leader over, and the Awaken side will show off the main trio of the first GT storyline as Goku embarked on a space adventure, joined by Pan and a teenage Trunks in an unfortunate outfit.

Now, for newer collectors who may be confused about why a Dragon Ball Super set is focusing on GT, that's because this card game dedicates time and space not only to the Dragon Ball canon but also the multiverse. While Super renders GT non-canon, it remains a focus on DBSCG along with the expanded universe of games including Super Dragon Ball Heroes which includes characters from multiple different realities interacting. It is likely that we'll see some of that universe in the Black section of this set.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?