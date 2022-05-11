Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Super Mira SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

If you're new to collecting DBSCG or are a fan of the Dragon Ball canon rather than the games and the expanded universe (Heroes, Xenoverse, etc), then you might be wondering who exactly Mira is and why he gets so much attention in this card game. Mira is a Xenoverse character who succeeded Dabura as the Demon King in the Demon Realm. He has qualities similar to Cell in that he isn't only from the Demon Realm race but is a clone that has Earthling DNA, android parts, Frieza DNA, and more. He has various forms that he takes on, with the Super Mira form actually being his own demonic hybrid version of the standard Super Saiyan transformation. You can see this in his hair and the golden glow around him. More advanced forms of Mira include his Towa Absorbed form, his Fin Absorbed form, and likely more to come.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.